In the world of women’s lacrosse, there is a goalie who shines brighter than many, not only through her skill but also through her character.

Regan Alexander, senior captain and goalie for the Ohio State women’s lacrosse team, sprouted out of Orlando, Florida, where she has stood out since the very beginning.

“Oddly enough, I’ve known Regan and her twin sister, Riley, for a really long time,” said head coach Amanda Moore, who joined the program in 2023. “They did a lacrosse camp at Duke, which is where I was coaching at the time, and I remember Regan vividly. I was the goalie coach, and I knew Regan was a special talent as a young player.”

Lacrosse wasn’t all that popular in Florida when Alexander started playing, and she was introduced to it purely by chance through a friend of a friend. As far as becoming a goalie went, Alexander said a random injury is what ultimately led her to the position.

“I started playing in third grade and in fourth grade, I broke my wrist and had a cast on,” Alexander said. “But my parents told me I had to play anyway because it was just a broken wrist, so they put me in as goalie and it just kind of stuck. I don’t know any way I would have gotten into that position otherwise.”

Alexander said she fell in love with playing goalie because of the position’s special importance to the game.

“Goalie was definitely fun and not a lot of people did it,” Alexander said. “As I got older, I started to love how you have such a big impact on the game and I found it super challenging. It’s such a satisfying feeling to make that save, so I would say that’s why I stayed with it.”

Alexander knew she wanted to play lacrosse at a collegiate level when she began playing travel lacrosse in sixth grade. When choosing a school, she said going to Ohio State seemed like destiny.

“My dad is actually an alum of Ohio State, so I grew up being a Buckeye fan,” Alexander said. “That’s what primarily led me to Ohio State. It was my first offer and it felt like fate, so I just took it and it ended up working out really well.”

Fellow senior captain Jamie Lasda recalls meeting Alexander before committing to Ohio State. She said their first few interactions were unforgettable.

“We met a few times before we got to Ohio State when we were young, like 15 or 16,” Lasda said. “She committed her freshman year [of high school] and was a commit the whole time I was looking here during the recruiting process, so we did a lot of camps together. I feel like she leaves a pretty lasting impression the first time you meet her. She’s just so kind and bubbly.”

Alexander’s twin sister, Riley Alexander, also chose Ohio State to continue her lacrosse career. Unlike her sibling, Riley Alexander plays defense for the Buckeyes and said she’s grateful for the opportunity to play with her twin at the collegiate level.

“I’m fortunate enough that my twin sister plays here too, and it’s so awesome,” Riley Alexander said. “I’ve never played without her and I’m so lucky to have her here. She’s definitely my rock and it’s really cool to get to experience this with a sibling.”

Since attending Ohio State, Regan Alexander has consistently defended the net in every game since her sophomore season and has been selected as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week multiple times. She is currently ranked third in the Big Ten with 9.12 saves per game and is fourth in Ohio State women’s lacrosse history with 449 career saves.

“Obviously, the stats prove how much she’s helped us,” Lasda said. “In terms of lacrosse, I truly think she’s the best goalie in the country. She’s just phenomenal. She’s kept us in so many games and has really put us on top in the last three years she’s been playing.”

Regan Alexander said she performs well when she’s relaxed as she’s able to enjoy the moment.

“I try to stay loose and have as much fun as possible because I find that when I’m super tense and nervous, I don’t play as well,” Alexander said. “So I just try to have fun and have trust in my preparation. Definitely in those more crucial moments, I just try to tell myself, ‘Alright, do your job,’ and try not thinking about it so much.”

Regan Alexander was selected as a team captain in both her junior and senior seasons, a position she said she doesn’t take lightly.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Alexander said. “I can’t get over my teammates putting me in this position and I’m so thankful. It was definitely an adjustment because I want to be the best I can be for them and live up to the high standards that are set in place. It’s important to make sure all of my teammates are doing okay and feel supported on the team. That’s my biggest goal.”

Moore said Regan Alexander’s contributions to the team are multifaceted as she serves as a team leader and experienced goalkeeper on the field, serving as a positive influence on the entire team off the field.

“She wears many hats and wears them all at a very high level,” Moore said. “She represents our team as both a team captain and a veteran returner in between the pipes. She does a lot for this team both on and off the field. She’s just an incredibly positive person and a joy to be around for both coaches and players. Just the highest quality person I can describe.”

Lasda said being a co-captain with Regan Alexander has been a good experience because of Regan Alexander’s positive leadership skills.

“It’s fun being a captain with her and I think we balance each other really well,” Lasda said. “She’s definitely like a ray of sunlight for people when things aren’t going well. She’s always willing to lend a hand to anybody on the entire team, regardless of your connection with her. I think you need someone like that on your team and she does that well.”

Moore said Regan Alexander’s positivity has made her an effective leader since her arrival at Ohio State.

“She just has such a glass-half-full personality and she sees challenges as opportunities to grow and get better,” Moore said. “I can only speak to what I’ve seen on film and what I’ve seen since August, but my instinct is that Regan has always been someone her teammates trusted and someone that’s led from the heart since the moment she stepped on campus.”

Regan Alexander, who is set to graduate in May, said she will miss the bond she shares with her teammates above anything else.

“I’ll 100% miss my teammates the most,” Regan Alexander said. “Being with them every single day and playing lacrosse with them is what I love most.”