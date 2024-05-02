From Thursday to Sunday, the university is restricting campus building access to individuals with valid Buck ID/swipe card access only.

According to an email sent by Ohio State Facilities Operations and Development to building coordinators Thursday morning, the university has locked “all academic, administrative and research buildings” from Thursday to Sunday and asked staff to post signage at building entrances indicating that only individuals with “scheduled business” are allowed inside.

“We are taking this measure out of an abundance of caution to enhance the safety and ensure the business of the university continues uninterrupted,” the email states. “Please only allow access to individuals who have scheduled business in the building. Anyone with scheduled appointments or events should make appropriate arrangements.”

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said the university intends for buildings to return to normal operation on Monday morning.

“The decision has been made through Sunday, and if there is a continued change on Monday, we will communicate about that,” Johnson said.