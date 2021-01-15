Urban Meyer hinted that there may be one member leaving Ohio State to join his staff in Jacksonville.

According to multiple reports, Meyer’s warning proved to be true as Ryan Stamper, assistant athletic director of player development, is said to have accepted a position on the Jacksonville Jaguars staff.

Serving as a resource for players to develop in all aspects of life, Stamper held the position for eight years at Ohio State.

Stamper is a Jacksonville native and played linebacker at Florida when Meyer coached the Gators.