An Ohio State student’s vehicle was stolen in the off-campus area Friday evening, prompting a neighborhood safety notice Saturday.

The victim, a male student, was getting out of his vehicle at about 7:15 p.m. on West Eighth Avenue near North High Street when a man and woman, both in hooded sweatshirts and wearing masks, approached him, according to the notice. The male suspect showed a handgun and the two threw the victim’s backpack to the ground before stealing his car, a silver Nissan Altima with Ohio license plate number “HUL6163.”

No injuries were reported, according to the notice.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Columbus Police’s non-emergency line at 614-645-4545.