After a thrilling 81-77 win over rival Michigan Thursday, the Buckeyes look ahead to Maryland, their second consecutive game against an AP Top-25 opponent.

The nation’s best offense comes to Columbus as No. 17 Ohio State (8-1) encounters a dynamic scoring attack from the Terrapins Monday.

No. 7 Maryland (11-1), who averages a Big 10 leading 92.5 points per game, provides a unique opportunity for the Buckeyes, sophomore guard Madison Greene said.

“They beat us three times last year so we are definitely trying to come out this year and make our mark and try to get a win,” Greene said.

Looking to break the losing streak against the Terrapins, the Buckeyes may have to do so without their second best rebounder. Junior forward Aaliyah Patty remains day-to-day according to McGuff and there has not been a decision if she will be available against the Terrapins.

Maryland is a starkly different offense than what the Buckeyes faced in Michigan last week.

The Wolverines relied primarily on junior forward Naz Hillmon for their offensive production, as she scored 50 points during Thursday’s game.

In contrast, the Terrapins distribute scoring across the roster and have six players who average at least 10 points per game.

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff said that preparing for such a balanced offense is a challenge.

“That’s the thing about the Big 10, is every night is a tough game in a different style of play,” said McGuff. “With Maryland, you’re right, they’re extremely balanced. I think that you need to start with transition defense. They’re so good in transition. Just getting them stopped and getting matched up, it’s going to be a much more collective defensive effort and on the boards.”

This game is the second of a stretch that includes four consecutive in-conference AP Top-25 matchups.

Reiterating focusing on the present moment to his players, McGuff said they approach the schedule similar to WNBA and NBA teams.

“This schedule is hard but we just take it one practice at a time and get them to focus there, one game at a time,” McGuff said. “We just talked about it at the end of practice. Like they do in the WNBA and NBA, they use a lot of film work when they have a tough stretch of games with not a lot of practice.”

With the postseason out of the picture for Ohio State, a regular season Big Ten title is still in reach.

A win against Maryland Monday would settle the Buckeyes toward the top of the conference standings and be a step closer toward that goal.

“It’s been the focus since the beginning of the season,” Greene said. “Even though we have the postseason ban we are still trying to go out and win the Big Ten season. We’re excited about that and we’re just going to keep working hard and doing our best each day.”

The Buckeyes take on Maryland at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on Monday at 7 p.m.