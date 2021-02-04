The Columbus Police officer who shot and killed André Hill, an unarmed Black man, was indicted on felony charges Wednesday night.

Adam Coy, a former Columbus Police officer who was fired after shooting Hill multiple times, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury after an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office, attorney general Dave Yost said in a press conference Wednesday. Franklin County jail records show Coy was arrested on charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty.

Hill died Dec. 22 after Coy shot him without turning his body camera on. Officers also did not administer aid to Hill for more than 10 minutes after he was shot, according to body camera footage from the other officer at the scene, Amy Detweiler.

Detweiler told Columbus Police Internal Review investigators Dec. 23 that she did not think Hill was a threat, but Coy said he had a gun before shooting him in a house garage.

No weapon was recovered from the scene, according to Columbus Police.

The indictment comes after Columbus City Council passed André’s Law — which created police reform policies such as requiring police to activate body cameras upon exiting their vehicles and to provide medical support, including CPR, at a scene — Monday night.