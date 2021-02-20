The Buckeyes jumped ahead of the Wolverines and never looked back en route to snapping their five-game losing streak.

Ohio State (6-14-1) defeated No. 7 Michigan (11-8-0) by a score of 3-2 Friday behind a trio of Buckeyes who found the net.

The Buckeyes saw their series at Penn State last weekend get postponed due to COVID-19, and were tasked with one of the Big Ten’s most talented teams coming into Columbus.

Freshman forward Patrick Guzzo, sophomore forward Jaedon Leslie and junior forward Gustaf Westlund all scored goals against the Wolverines. Senior goaltender Tommy Nappier made 32 saves, including 12 in the final period, to help preserve the Buckeyes lead.

“We just keep buying in,” head coach Steve Rohlik said. “We’ve been working hard. Tonight we played a really good hockey team, we just stayed more consistent tonight than we have in a long time.”

Period 1

Ohio State sophomore forward Dalton Messina won the opening faceoff and the two teams traded possessions early.

The Buckeyes got out front after Michigan freshman goaltender Erik Portillo skated outside the crease to play the puck behind his net, allowing sophomore forward Gustaf Westlund to score his fourth goal of the season less than two minutes into the opening period. Sophomore forward Mark Charemeta was credited with the assist upon later review.

“I don’t think you can plan a goal like that,” Westlund said. “I was trying to turn it over and luckily it ended up on my stick and I was right in front of it.”

Redshirt freshman forward Michael Gildon served two minutes of penalty time for boarding beginning at 13:29 in the first period, allowing the Wolverines to take a man advantage. Michigan capitalized 51 seconds into the power play as freshman forward Kent Johnson scored his seventh goal of the season.

Freshman defenseman Owen Power and freshman forward Matt Beniers were credited with assists.

After Michigan was called for too many men on the ice with 11:47 left, the Buckeyes played in the power play. The Buckeyes held the puck in their offensive zone into the second minute of their power play, but the Wolverines cleared the puck.

Following four shots from Michigan and three from Ohio State, Leslie got an assist from sophomore defenseman Layton Ahac to score his second goal of the season to put the Buckeyes back ahead.

Period 2

Ohio State got the second period underway with two early shots before Guzzo found the net to extend the Buckeyes lead. Freshman defenseman Ryan Dickinson and Ahac were credited with assists.

Michigan responded with shots of its own, but Nappier made five saves over eight minutes into the period. The Buckeyes were outshot 11-10 in the second period.

“Michigan’s a team that’s going to shoot the puck a lot,” Nappier said. “Defense did great clearing out the front, keeping them to the outside, letting me see every puck. When you get to see every puck, it makes it easier to keep the rebounds in your chest or put them in the corner.”

After failing to maximize their second power play, the Buckeyes took three shots, all of which were saved by Portillo.

Period 3

The Wolverines began the final period with a man advantage after a scrum in the final seconds of the second was settled with Buckeyes sophomore defenseman CJ Regula serving penalty time for hitting after a whistle.

Ohio State defended the power play, and the two teams traded shots. With 15:39 left, Beniers skated near the Buckeyes’ crease and found the net, scoring his sixth goal of the season to help Michigan inch closer.

The Buckeyes continued to play stellar defense, forcing Michigan to go 0-for-2 in power play attempts in the third period. The Wolverines went with an empty net for the final two minutes, but none of their 13 third-period shots found paydirt.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines return to the ice Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Photos by Mackenzie Shanklin