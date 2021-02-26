After a decisive 14-8 victory over Johns Hopkins a week ago, the No. 8 Ohio State men’s lacrosse team looks to continue their winning trend against Rutgers University on Saturday.

Coming off an impressive upset win over then-No. 6 Penn State, the No. 9 Rutgers Scarlet Knights present an early test for the Buckeyes. Anchored by a fast paced, powerful offense, the Scarlet Knights will be an interesting matchup for the veteran-led Ohio State defense.

“We’re both coming off our first Big Ten win. Obviously they are going to be excited but so are we,” junior attackman Jack Myers said. “I know the energy will be there from our team any time you get a Big Ten game, especially our first one in the ‘Shoe’ the guys will be excited to be out there, especially this season.”

Defensively, Ohio State must keep the offensive power of Rutgers away from the cage. Graduate midfielder Connor Kirst, a Villanova transfer, impressed in his Rutgers debut, scoring three goals and notching four assists.

Senior Tommy Coyne and junior David Sprock join Kirst at midfield, providing Rutgers with both outside shooting and downfield speed. They will look to force the Buckeyes to rotate defensively and open shooting lanes.

Along with a well-balanced midfield, Rutgers boasts one of the best attackmen in the country in graduate student Adam Charalambides.

Entering his seventh season, Charalambides is a veteran talent and the quarterback of the Rutgers offense.

While the Rutgers offense is impressive, the veteran-led Ohio State defense looks to use its incredible physicality to slow the Scarlet Knight attack.

Junior goalie Skylar Wahlund, played very poised in goal for the Buckeyes a week ago and allowed just eight goals in the win over the Blue Jays.

Joining Wahlund on defense, Eric Wenz, a graduate-transfer defenseman from Hofstra University, impressed in his Ohio State debut.

Despite the talented personnel, Wahlund pointed to the coaching staff as a reason for the defensive success to open the season.

“Our defensive coordinator (Travis Crane) has done a great job just getting us prepared,” Wahlund said. “I think last week gave us a lot of confidence holding Johns Hopkins to eight goals.”

The Buckeye defense caused five turnovers a week ago and looks to continue that trend against Rutgers.

On the offensive end, graduate attackman Tre Leclaire is coming off a four-goal performance against Johns Hopkins.

Senior midfielder Griffin Hughes and Myers are both coming off three-goal games.

“For the offense this week keeping our space, moving the ball well, playing the style that we play which is dodge hard, have great cutters, moving the ball well, and hopefully finishing the ball better than we did last week,” Myers said.

The game is set to begin Saturday at noon inside Ohio Stadium.