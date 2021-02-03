Regardless of gender distinction, Ohio State is a constant in the college basketball landscape for the 2020-21 season.

The last time the two Ohio State basketball teams were ranked in the 11th week of the season the women’s team sat at No. 8 while the men’s team had just broken into the poll at No. 22 during the 2017-18 season. Fast forward three years and both teams reside in the AP Top 25 Poll once again — this time with both sets of Buckeyes in the top 11.

Ohio State is 1-of-7 schools to have teams in both AP Top 25 polls — with Michigan as the only other Big Ten school. Baylor is the only other school to have both teams in the top 11.

The Ohio State men’s basketball team has ascended to No. 7 after falling out of the rankings early in January.

Ohio State women’s coach Kevin McGuff said he loves watching head coach Chris Holtmann’s team play and believes the men’s team upward trajectory will continue.

“I think coach Holtmann and his staff do an unbelievable job,” McGuff said. “I think they’re in store for a great finish this year.”

In order to reach their current rankings, both teams have navigated a grueling Big Ten slate. The conference has five women’s teams in the Top 25 while the men have six.

After the women’s team downed then-No. 7 Maryland 88-86 Jan. 25, Holtmann said he was happy for the women’s team.

“They’ve had a really good conference season,” Holtmann said after the women beat No. 7 Maryland. “It’s a great win for our women.”

Since the win against Maryland, the Buckeyes collected a third consecutive victory over a ranked opponent before falling to No. 22 Northwestern Monday.

No current Buckeyes were on the women’s team for the 2017-18 headlined by senior guard Kelsey Mitchell. The three-time Big Ten Player of the Year led the Buckeyes to a Big Ten tournament title in her final season with Ohio State.

Although the women’s team is completely new, the men’s team has retained a pair of players from Holtmann’s first Ohio State team.

Senior forward Kyle Young and redshirt junior guard Musa Jallow each played a limited role as freshman for an Ohio State team that finished 15-3 in the Big Ten.

The group was led by redshirt junior forward Keita Bates-Diop, who collected the 2018 Big Ten Player of the Year.

Both the men’s and women’s teams were second-round exits in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Although the men’s team will be working toward a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth, a self-imposed postseason ban will keep McGuff and his team from participating in the postseason.

Despite the future looking different for each team, freshman forward Gabby Hutcherson said the regular season success had by both the men’s and women’s programs has been enjoyable.

“That’s probably been my favorite part of this year, is seeing both of us be successful,” Hutcherson said. “It’s just fun being able to be, as a whole program, and OSU athletics as a whole just be successful, it’s exciting.”