A robbery at the South Campus United Dairy Farmers early Sunday prompted a neighborhood safety notice.

According to the notice, Columbus Police responded to a reported robbery at 5:37 a.m. at the UDF at the corner of North High Street and East 12th Avenue. The male suspect implied he had a gun and stole money and goods before leaving the store, and is believed to have used a vehicle to leave the area.

No injuries were reported, according to the notice.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police’s non-emergency line at 614-645-4545.