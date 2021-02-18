After dropping the first two sets, the Buckeyes clawed their way back to remain unbeaten at the Covelli Center against Penn State.

Ohio State (7-0) fought hard to secure a five-set win (17-25, 13-25, 24-23, 25-22, 15-8) to collect its first ranked win of the season against No. 8 Penn State (2-3). Sophomore setter Mac Podraza said every player on and off the court was able to get involved in helping bring momentum and encouragement to the team.

“That was the biggest key to our success tonight was just the fact that we did our jobs and bond together like a team and fought for each other,” Podraza said.

During the first set, the Nittany Lions outpaced the Buckeyes in hitting with a team percentage of .242, while the Buckeyes only had a .032 hitting percentage.

“We were playing with Penn State and we weren’t playing our own game,” Podraza said.

Four Nittany Lions had double-digit kills with junior middle blocker Serena Gray leading with 13 and a .357 hitting percentage. Junior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord had 11 kills, followed by junior right side hitter Jonni Parker and redshirt sophomore outside hitter Anastasiya Kudryashova with 10 apiece.

Even in low moments in the match, head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said junior opposite hitter Vanja Bukilic provided a spark for the team.

“Vanja (Bukilic) continues to take big time swings in big moments, and I feel like the team rallies behind her because they know that she is going to be aggressive,” Oldenburg said. “Even when she makes an error, they are talking to her to keep swinging, which is a big deal, and a lot of players could get tentative by doing that.”

Freshman outside hitter Emily Londot led the team with 20 kills, while Bukilic followed closely with 16 and a .303 hitting percentage.

Podraza said the Buckeyes adjusted to what they could control by slowing the ball down and setting their pace on the court.

“We talked a lot about taking care of our side and not letting the ball hit the floor,” Podraza said. “It sounds really simple, but we talked about just doing what we can do and making volleyball as simple as it is and not letting the ball hit our side of the floor.”

The Buckeye defense remained a powerful force throughout Wednesday’s contest, having 73 digs and 15 blocks. Two Buckeyes, Podraza and sophomore defensive specialist Kylie Murr, dug 15 balls apiece.

Senior middle blocker Lauren Witte added nine blocks.

“The adrenaline from a block or a kill is next level,” Podraza said. “It’s so much to go up there and go get somebody and it’s a little bit of a momentum play for our team.”

During the fifth set, sophomore outside hitter Jenaisya Moore sustained a foot injury. It is unsure if this will affect Moore’s ability to play in the next matches, but Ohio State doctors will be monitoring it.

The Buckeyes have time to improve on passing and bringing energy early, before they face off Penn State again March 3 at State College, Pennsylvania.

“When we are controlling the tempo and are controlling the first ball and not letting their servers attack us so much, it just smoothes everything out,” Oldenburg said. “It allows us to play our style.”

Until then, the Buckeyes head to Champaign, Illinois, to begin their two-game series.