Ohio State wrestling hung around with Penn State for a while Friday, but the Nittany Lions proved to be too much for the Buckeyes.

The first six matches between No. 9 Ohio State (5-4) and No. 3 Penn State (4-0) were back-and-forth. From there, the Nittany Lions cruised, winning the final four bouts and claiming a 28-12 victory at the Covelli Center.

“The bottom line is that, in crunch time, they executed, and we didn’t,” Ohio State head coach Tom Ryan said. “Great teams are about wanting it more, and tonight they found a way, and we didn’t.”

The Buckeyes started the dual with an early 3-0 lead after junior Malik Heinselman, the No. 8 wrestler at 125 pounds, took care of business against Penn State freshman Robert Howard and secured a 5-2 decision.

Heinselman said winning the first match was crucial for Ohio State’s success. Though, even in victory, he added that he sees missed opportunities and areas for improvement.

“I don’t think I gave it my all today,” Heinselman said. “I’m wrestling smart out there, but I definitely have more to give — there’s definitely more in the gas tank — and these matches should not be close.”

Ohio State redshirt sophomore Sammy Sasso, the No. 2 wrestler at 149 pounds, added another win to his resumé with a victory over Penn State freshman Beau Bartlett.

Bartlett claimed the match’s first points with a takedown in the first period, but Sasso answered with two takedowns and an escape on the way to a 5-3 decision. Sasso finished the season 9-0 and improved his career record in Big Ten matches to 18-0.

“Sasso always gives up that first takedown, but he always ices the match,” Heinselman said. “He never lets us down.”

At 165 pounds, Ohio State redshirt junior Ethan Smith has been the team’s spark plug after halftime this season. Against Penn State, things were no different.

Smith, the No. 8 wrestler at 165 pounds, pinned No. 14 Penn State redshirt freshman Joe Lee to claim his third win over a ranked opponent this season. He finishes the season with eight consecutive wins, including three by major decision and one by technical fall.

Ryan said Heinselman, Sasso and Smith were successful because they could finish in the closing seconds of the match. The victories were indicators of the direction all three wrestlers are heading as the team approaches the Big Ten Championships, he said.

“Look at the three wrestlers that won,” Ryan said. “Malik moved forward, Sammy moved forward, Ethan moved forward.”

Ohio State wrestling honored three seniors, Elijah Cleary, Gary Traub and Zach Steiner, who will move forward from their time as Buckeyes. After four years of wrestling in the scarlet and gray, the three competed in their final match in the Covelli Center.

Along with parents in the stands, coaches and teammates celebrated Cleary, Traub and Steiner for their grit, strength, and toughness as Ohio State wrestlers.

“I have an affinity to young men that are willing to pay their own way and put themselves in this type of environment,” Ryan said. “I have a lot of respect for these guys who were willing to do that.”

Ryan said all three seniors have been an example to the program as people, students and wrestlers, and deserve recognition for their effort on and off the mat.

However, each senior still has the opportunity to compete for Ohio State in the conference championship and national championships.

The Buckeyes will have two weeks off before traveling to University Park, Pennsylvania, for the Big Ten Championships. The team will have another break before making a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, for the NCAA Championships.