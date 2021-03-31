Despite joining the Buckeyes as an outside linebacker in 2019, sophomore Cade Stover is looking to make his mark on an Ohio State offense that is geared for another big season in 2021-22.

Stover — who began his transition to tight end in 2020 — is one of numerous tight ends vying to fill the void left by senior tight end Luke Farrell. However, Stover said his unorthodox journey to the position has been a rewarding one.

“There were frustrating moments along the way, but that comes with everything,” Stover said. “I enjoyed learning a different position and learning new stuff and just expanding my knowledge of the game.”

The Mansfield, Ohio, native excelled as a linebacker for Lexington High School — earning a four-star grade in the recruitment process. Not only a highly-touted recruit, Stover was named Ohio’s Mr. Football Player and Ohio’s Gatorade Player of the year in his senior season.

Despite being recruited as a linebacker, Stover also anchored the Minutemen rushing attack as the team’s primary running back — rushing for 1,477 yards and 17 touchdowns in his senior season.

As no stranger to the offensive side of the ball, Stover said his experience as a high school running back helped him transition to tight end.

“It was tough at first, I guess, but coming from the offensive side of the ball in high school helped me out a lot,” Stover said. “Once I got the ball in my hands and got through the mental part of it, it went pretty smoothly.”

Stover played his first snaps at tight end at the beginning of the 2020 spring practice period.

However, the 2020 spring practice period was cut short due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, limiting Stover’s ability to develop at his new position.

Despite Stover’s declaration that he didn’t see the missed practice time as a setback, head coach Ryan Day said getting him reps will be imperative this spring.

“This is a big spring for him. This is the time, he’s gotta really step up now,” Day said. “I think he’s poised to do that, he had a good offseason.”

As Stover gets more opportunities to develop at tight end this spring, he pointed to route running as his biggest area that needs fine tuning. However, he added that his aggressiveness from playing defense has carried over to the blocking aspect of being a tight end.

Stover also carried over his tough attitude from his linebacking experience, which senior tight end Mitch Rossi said has stood out the most from him since his move to offense.

“I like the way that Cade plays, I like his attitude,” Rossi said. “He’s kinda an old school football player and I enjoy the energy he brings.”

As Stover continues his positional transition, he said he feels like he’s where he needs to be in order to contribute.

“Sometimes people say ‘versatility gets you in trouble’ because you get pulled around to different positions,” Stover said. “I think I’ve found my home here, I’m happy to be here, I’m comfortable with the ball in my hands.”

