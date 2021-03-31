Following a sophomore season in which he was named First Team All-Big Ten, E.J. Liddell has decided to eye his value at the professional level.

Liddell announced Wednesday that he will enter his name into the 2021 NBA draft but not at the expense of his college eligibility — leaving the door open for his return next season. Liddell averaged 16.2 points per game in 29 games for the Buckeyes during the 2020-21 season.

Liddell follows the path of former Ohio State big man and teammate Kaleb Wesson, who decided to test the NBA waters following his sophomore season. Wesson ultimately returned to Ohio State for his junior season.