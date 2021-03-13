Although the Buckeyes have largely struggled with holding leads throughout their first two Big Ten Tournament matchups, they have done the most important thing: finished.

No. 9 Ohio State (20-8, 14-8) has led by double digits at halftime in both of their Big Ten Tournament bouts, but have allowed its opponents to creep back into striking distance down the stretch.

As Minnesota and No. 20 Purdue both gave Ohio State comeback scares, junior guard Duane Washington Jr. said the Buckeyes have done all they’ve needed to scrape by.

“This is Big Ten basketball, it’s a hard season. Long season,” Washington said. “We know we’re a very good team and what we can do. We just had to stick to it, got back to work, took it on the chin and put our heads down. Here we are, surviving and advancing.”

Ohio State’s second-half stumbles did not just start in Big Ten Tournament play, but have been a factor since its seven-game win streak was snapped by No. 4 Michigan Feb. 21 — the beginning of a four-game slide to close the regular season.

In that closing stretch, the Buckeyes lost three games by five points or less with the exception coming against No. 5 Iowa, who downed Ohio State 73-57 Feb. 28.

Prior to postseason play, Holtmann emphasized the need to step up in late-game situations as they entered the conference tournament.

“I think we just gotta be a little better in those areas and obviously we don’t need wholesale changes,” Holtmann said Wednesday.

At this point in the Big Ten Tournament, a similar trend has impacted the Buckeyes as they’ve had trouble holding onto second-half leads.

However, unlike the closing stretch of the regular season, Ohio State has closed out their opponent in both games.

In their second round matchup with Minnesota, the Buckeyes held a 14-point lead with 3:24 remaining in regulation. However, the Golden Gophers quickly cut it down to 1 until sophomore forward E.J. Liddell and Washington each hit a pair of free throws to put the game out of reach.

Minnesota redshirt junior guard Marcus Carr played a major factor in Minnesota’s comeback — scoring 16 of his 24 points in the second half.

“They were just down, they got nothing to lose and they were just playing and they threw in some tough shots,” Holtmann said Thursday. “I thought we really executed well defensively in the last couple possessions against him.”

Although their quarterfinal bout with Purdue trended in a similar direction, Ohio State dealt with compounding factors that allowed the Boilermakers an opportunity to get back into the game.

The Buckeyes entered halftime with an 18-point lead and all of the momentum. However, that quickly fell apart after senior forward Kyle Young — who had a career-high 18 points on 4-of-5 shooting from three — took an elbow to the head from Purdue junior forward Trevion Williams and was held out for the rest of the game.

Young’s injury, compounded with foul trouble for Liddell and redshirt junior forward Justice Sueing, allowed Williams to find a rhythm and pull Purdue back into the game.

Williams scored 22 of his 26 points in the second half and overtime — including a overtime-forcing layup with nine seconds remaining in regulation.

Despite Williams’ scoring outburst, Holtmann praised his team’s triumph over the adversity they faced in the second half Friday.

“I thought it was a phenomenal response,” Holtmann said Friday. “It was a tough one without Kyle because he was unbelievable in the first half.”

However, Ohio State dominated the overtime period — outscoring the Boilermakers 15-6 in the extra five minutes.

Washington and graduate forward Seth Towns each hit clutch threes in overtime to propel the Buckeyes past Purdue and into a semifinals meeting with No. 4 Michigan Saturday.

As the Buckeyes have sweated through their first two wins of the postseason, their eyes now turn to their rival to the north and an opportunity to play for a Big Ten title.

“I think they’re still coming down a little from this one, but they do understand they’re playing a terrific Michigan team,” Holtmann said. “We’ve gotta get rest and respond.”