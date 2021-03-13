After a year similar to a bad dream, Ohio State men’s hockey finds themselves in a familiar spot.

The Buckeyes (7-18-1) are, once again, set to face off against their biggest rivals, the No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (14-9-1), in the Big Ten Tournament. Even though the circumstances are similar to the tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buckeyes are not the same team they were this time last year.

Head coach Steve Rohlik emphasized the advantages that a single-elimination tournament has for the underdog Buckeyes.

“Anything can happen in one-game shots,” Rohlik said, adding that he and the team would take on the tournament “one day at a time, one game at a time.”

As the Buckeyes struggled to find consistency throughout the season, Rohlik said that it’ll be an important factor if they are to make an unexpected run.

Although the team has been unable to find a rhythm this season, freshman forward Travis Treloar has excelled in his first collegiate season. With his first postseason opportunity approaching Sunday, Rohlik said the Norway native will need to make his presence felt in his playoff debut.

“We’re counting on him,” Rohlik said. “He’s a special kid because he loves [hockey] and he wants to be a player.”

Treloar leads the team with 20 points in 24 games — eight of which have come off goals.

Despite the disappointing regular season, Rohlik said the Buckeyes just need to look ahead and play mistake free.

Although senior goaltender Tommy Nappier has registered career worsts in save percentage and goals allowed average this season, senior forward Austin Pooley said they’ll need to rally around their goalie.

“There’s differences every year but the staple is going to be getting behind Tommy (Nappier),” Pooley said.

As a loss in the Big Ten Tournament will likely mean the end of Ohio State’s season, Pooley reflected on his time as a Buckeye as his career winds down.

“[I’m] so blessed to have been part of such a prestigious institution and to get my degree from here and to have the relationships I’ll have with me for the rest of my life,” Pooley said.