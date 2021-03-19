After a mixed start to the season, the Buckeyes are looking to break records and bust undefeated seasons Saturday.

No. 14 Ohio State (2-2) returns to play following its historic 13-10 win over Michigan with their toughest game yet as they take on No. 2 Maryland (4-0). In the midst of the top-15 contest, graduate attackman Tre Leclaire could find the back of the net for the 13th time this season and stake his claim as the most prolific scorer in Ohio State history. Leclaire tied Logan Schuss’ all-time goals scored record when he netted his 147th goal of his career against Michigan Sunday.

Although chasing individual history, Leclaire and the Buckeyes will be faced with a Maryland team that has been nothing short of incredible since the season began.

The Terrapins have yet to win a game by less than six, with their closest contest coming against No. 17 Penn State in a 13-7 victory.

Maryland stands atop of the Big Ten as the lone undefeated squad. With a mixture of veteran talent and leadership, fantastic coaching and depth at all positions, Maryland looks the part of a team which could go deep this season.

Despite the 2-2 start, junior attackman Jack Myers said the Buckeyes are still focused on reaching their full potential.

“Every week, we’ve had things that we know we can watch the film and we can improve on so I think just having the mindset that we’re not we’re not there yet,” Myers said. “ We know where we want to go. We know we have the players to do that.”

Offensively, Maryland and Ohio State boast two of the best attackmen in the country.

Graduate attackman Jared Bernhardt is a three time All-American for the Terrapins and was a finalist for the 2019 Tewaaraton Award, which is awarded to the best player in college lacrosse.

For the Buckeyes, Leclaire has established himself this season as one of the best and most efficient scorers in the country, scoring 12 goals on 37 shots.

“We have a lot of confidence in each other and we had another great week of practice which only adds more confidence to this group.” senior midfielder Griffin Hughes said.

Lecalire also tied for the career goals record in Ohio State history a week ago against Michigan. Should he find the net one time this week he will break the record with 147 career goals.

Offensively, the high powered Terrapins attack has averaged 17.5 goals a game while the Buckeyes have only averaged 13.

Aside from Bernhardt, sophomore attackman Daniel Maltz has scored 16 goals on the season. Rounding out the dangerous attack unit, senior attackman Logan Wisnauskas is dangerous when shooting and feeding, tallying 10 goals and 12 assists on the season.

Similarly, Ohio State is very talented at the attack position. Other than Leclaire, Myers has the most total points for the Buckeyes this season with 11 goals and four assists.

Defensively, Maryland has allowed only 38 goals this season, while Ohio State has surrendered 55.

Every starting member of the Terrapins squad had started at least one game prior to this season.

Senior defenseman Nick Grill has led the Maryland defense and recorded a season-high three caused turnovers in Maryland’s win over Penn State.

Ohio State graduate midfielder Ryan Terefenko has missed the past two games. The three time All-American is a key to the Buckeyes success and should he return this week, the Buckeyes would be regaining one of the best short stick defenders in the country and offensive threats.

With a daunting task ahead, Myers said the focus is on trusting the system.

“Offensively, believing in the kind of the scheme that we’re running and what we’re doing.” Myers said. “Defensively, believing in the type guy and trusting our teammates, and trusting the coaching staff and their plan for this week.”

Ohio State will play Maryland in its second straight game in Columbus Saturday at noon. The game will be streamed on BTN+.