Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Wednesday, March 24

Ohio State Symphony Orchestra 6:15 p.m. online (FREE) This concert will feature solos from cello player Isaiah Wu, a winner of the Undergraduate and Master’s Student Concerto Competition, and trombonist Jeremy Smith, a winner of the DMA Concerto Competition.

Mike Birbiglia’s Worldwide Comedy Pizza Party 9 p.m. online ($25) Mike Birbiglia, award-winning comedian, director and actor, is bringing standup comedy to couches around the world, featuring pizza jokes and special guests.



Thursday, March 25

The Harpweaver 4:30 p.m. online (FREE) Maeve Gilchrist, harpist and member of the Silkroad Ensemble, will perform songs from her latest release, “The Harpweaver,” featuring the Grammy-nominated Aizuri Quartet. “The album evokes a sense of nostalgia, the catharsis of familiar sounds and words that bring a sense of connection, possibility and joy,” according to the event page.



Friday, March 26

Sanctuary: Music of Miles Davis ’68-’75 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Grandview ($40) “Sanctuary presents a special tribute to the music of Miles Davis, mostly circa 1968-75, but also other periods, played not as a classical artifact, but as the living, breathing art that it should be,” according to the event page. This tribute concert will include performances from Dwight Adams, Bobby Floyd, Willie Barthel, Jim Ed Cobbs and Tony McClung.



Sunday, March 28

The Grateful Dead Then and Now 5 p.m. online (FREE) Calling all deadheads: This event will detail the history of The Grateful Dead, featuring clips of performances and the documentary “The Hippy Temptation.”



FOOD AND DRINK

Thursday, March 25

OUABites with Babish: Cooking Masterclass with Andrew Rea 6 p.m. online (FREE) YouTube sensation Andrew Rea of Binging with Babish will join OUAB for a cooking masterclass. Anyone with a valid BuckID can register for the webinar and learn from Babish himself how to make stir fry and a mug cake.

Cooking Class: Chocolate Whoopie Pies + Peanut Butter Frosting 7 p.m. online (FREE) Join Homemade for this free cooking class and learn how to make chocolate whoopie pies with peanut butter frosting. Registrants will receive a recipe packet prior to the event.



Saturday, March 27

Brunch After Dark: Breakfast for Dinner Cooking Class 6:30 p.m. online (FREE) Home chef Angie will teach viewers how to cook her brunch staples for dinner, such as her creamy scrambled eggs, air-fried pork belly bites, cheddar-waffled grits and virgin bloody mary cocktails.



ART AND FILM

Tuesday, March 23

“Is This the Truth?” all day online (FREE) This virtual exhibition is a collection of images created by undergraduate students as a part of a Ph.D. dissertation by James O’Donnell. “O’Donnell examines online critical media literacy through the lens of artmaking and explores how students visualize their relationship with online media,” according to the event page.

Netta Yerushalmy 5 p.m. online (FREE) This dance film project “attempts to preserve a dance made in real space and refocus it for an audience online,” according to the event page. “Distant Dance Demonstration” is streaming through April 13.



OTHER

Wednesday, March 24

2021 Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-Thon noon online (FREE) Join the Wexner Center for the Arts, University Libraries and the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum for this interactive event dedicated to correcting the gender gap on Wikipedia.

Off-Campus Roommate Fair 4 p.m. online (FREE) Looking for a roommate? This virtual fair will provide students with the opportunity to meet potential roommates and learn about off-campus life.



Thursday, March 25

Creating a Legacy: Black Women in Music 2:30 p.m. online (FREE) YouTube Music and gal-dem are collaborating for this celebration of Black women in music. The virtual panel will discuss the panelists’ “career journeys, major milestones and what they’re doing to create legacy within their fields,” according to the event page.

Toxic Positivity: The Good, Bad and the Made Pretty 9 p.m. online (FREE) Join Nora McInerny, author and host of the podcast “Terrible, Thanks for Asking,” and Project Humanities for a discussion on the harm of toxic positivity and burying negative thoughts. McInerny will “address our willingness and maybe even fear of acknowledging that some things in life truly suck,” according to the event page.



Friday, March 26