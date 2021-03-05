After a grueling season, the Buckeyes have one last mountain to climb as they take on Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, Friday.

No. 22 Ohio State (13-6, 9-6) was defeated 87-75 in a home loss to now No. 10 Indiana at the Schottenstein Center Saturday, extending their losing streak to three games. The No. 24 Scarlet Knights (13-3, 9-3) enter Friday’s contest on a tear, winning their last eight games.

Ohio State head coach Kevin McGuff said that his team plans to learn from this season and a win Friday would end the year on a high note.

“Either way, like I said, we are going to look back and we did a lot of great stuff regardless of what happens tomorrow night,” McGuff said. “There’s going to be some things where we can look at, maybe some areas where we can improve, to make sure that we are really consistent next year, start to finish and being the team that we are capable of being.”

Rutgers’ recent streak of success has been anchored by a stingy defense, letting up an average of 54.9 points per game over its eight-game winning streak.

Rutgers brings the top defense in the conference to the court, surrendering an average of only 55.8 points per game and forcing an average of 20.8 turnovers per game.

The Scarlet Knights lead the Big Ten in steals per game with 13 and are second in blocked shots per game with 5.25.

McGuff said Rutgers’ defensive pressure presents a difficult challenge for his offense.

“They make it hard to get into a rhythm offensively because they are pressing you and not allowing you to run what your typical offense looks like,” McGuff said. “It’ll be a real challenge, we’ve got to keep our turnovers down, find a way to execute and make sure we get quality shots.”

McGuff announced that sophomore guard Madison Greene will return this week after missing four straight games after a presumed positive COVID-19 test.

In a season of uncertainty, the Buckeyes go into their final matchup of the season, as their self-imposed postseason ban will go into effect, preventing them from playing in the conference and NCAA tournaments.

Ohio State will take the floor with senior guard Braxtin Miller after announcing last week that she will return next season, utilizing her extra year of eligibility that was granted by the blanket waiver from the NCAA earlier this season.

Junior forward Aaliyah Patty said that Miller’s return will make an impact next season.

“She’s a big part of our team, so it’s great that she is coming back for her last year,” Patty said.

Ohio State takes on the Scarlet Knights at Rutgers Athletic Center Friday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.