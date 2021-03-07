After jumping out to a strong start in their 2021 campaign, The Buckeyes lost for the first time this season in a 2-1 contest to Rutgers Sunday.

Rutgers (4-1) struck first, with freshman forward Allison Lowry finding the net late in the first half. Ohio State (2-1-1) freshman midfielder Kine Flotre scored the equalizer three minutes into the second half, with assists from forwards sophomore Emma Sears and junior Kayla Fischer.

Freshman midfielder Sara Brocious put the Scarlet Knights back on top six minutes later and the Buckeyes were unable to score again.

Ohio State totaled 13 shots yet was unable to break through Rutgers’ defense for a second score. Junior goalkeeper Meagan McClelland saved four shots on goal that would have given the Buckeyes the advantage.

Senior goalkeeper for Ohio State Bailey Kolinski garnered two saves, while the defense held Rutgers to just eight shots.

Freshmen were once again a huge part of Ohio State’s play, including midfielder Peyton McNamara, who narrowly missed a shot in the second half for the tie.

The Buckeyes are back in action Saturday as they take on Penn State at home at 3 p.m.