Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder for the death of George Floyd Tuesday.

Chauvin was charged with and convicted of second-and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of Floyd for several minutes after arresting him for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit bill. Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison.

A video of the arrest showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck, pinning him to the ground for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. The video captured Floyd pleading with Chauvin saying, “I can’t breathe,” numerous times. He later died at the hospital.

After Floyd’s death, Black Lives Matter protests broke out across the country, including in Columbus. The city saw more than a week of protests starting May 28.

During the protests, Columbus Police used physical force and chemical agents on numerous occasions. Columbus hired retired FBI agent Richard Wozniak as a special investigator and former Franklin County prosecutor Kathleen Garber as special prosecutor to investigate potential criminal misconduct by Columbus Police officers during the protests.

The investigation came after Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced police reform recommendations in June for an outside investigation of how Columbus Police completed their duties.

The verdict comes a day after lawyers gave their closing arguments. The trial lasted three weeks with 45 witnesses in total, 38 from the prosecution and seven from Chauvin’s defense.

According to The Washington Post, the 12-person-jury, six white people, four Black and two multiracial people, and three white alternates. Nine were women while three were men. The jury deliberated for about 10 hours on Monday and Tuesday.

According to The New York Times, more than 3,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen were deployed to the city before the verdict was announced and law enforcement agencies asked for the city for peace Monday. Ohio sent 100 state troopers to Minneapolis Monday to assist with potential protests.