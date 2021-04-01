Ohio State students will no longer have to compete with the rest of Central Ohio to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced in a press conference Thursday Ohio will deploy the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to clinics on college campuses starting next week. DeWine said despite young people having a lower rate of falling ill with COVID-19, evidence shows they are “significant carriers” due to increased interactions associated with college life.

“That age group interacts more — more socialization, more movement, more contacts,” DeWine said. “It is a strategic move, frankly, to vaccinate them on campus before they get out in early May for the summer and scatter throughout the state and throughout the country.”

DeWine said having vaccination clinics on campuses will also help increase the portion of college students who choose to receive the vaccine.

“We believe that more of the college students will opt to get the vaccine if they can get it right there and they can get it at the same time as their peers,” DeWine said.

Ohio State could not be reached by the time of publication for additional details on the university’s clinic.