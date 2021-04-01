Three former Ohio State football players put their talents on display for NFL scouts to see, but they were also giving back in the process.

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai, running back Trey Sermon and cornerback Shaun Wade all set up donation platforms that were dependent on their NFL pro day performances Tuesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

The trio each set up Pledge It platforms where donors can support their causes through performance-based or one-time pledges. Togiai’s performance-based donation total was based on how many bench press reps he did, Sermon’s was based on his vertical jump height and Wade’s was based on his broad jump distance.

Togiai partnered with Ohio State’s LiFEsports Initiative, a program dedicated to bettering underprivileged youth development through various sports and team-building activities. In addition, the program tries to research which types of after-school programs and activities are most likely to lead to better life outcomes for underprivileged children.

Coming into the Buckeyes’ pro day, Togiai said he wanted to break former Oregon State defensive tackle Stephen Paea’s 49-rep bench press record. The Pocatello, Idaho, native benched 40 reps, falling short of his record-breaking goal, but still raised $3,165.

“I wanted to be able to give back to the kids that cheered me on while I’ve been here and give back to them, so they could have a chance to play the sports that they love that I had a chance to do when I was a kid,” Togiai said. “I’m really happy with what went on and, people who donated, I appreciate the donations and everything that’s gone into it.”

Arise by Faith, founded by Sermon’s mother Natoshia Mitchell, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping survivors of domestic violence, offering financial assistance and educational opportunities.

Sermon’s 37-inch vertical leap is estimated to raise $8,220. Pledge It’s current listed estimate of $7,190 includes a price per vertical inch leaped at 30 inches, not accounting for the seven extra inches Sermon achieved Tuesday.

Donations to Sermon’s Pledge It are available until Tuesday, but donations can be made directly on Arise By Faith’s website any time.

Wade detailed the struggles his mother experienced raising the family while his father was away on military deployments in his reasoning why he chose to support Warrick Dunn Charities, founded by the former 12-year NFL running back.

Warrick Dunn Charities has four programs — Homes for the Holidays, Count on Your Future, Sculpt and Hearts for Community Service Scholarships — that strive to help improve the lives of underserved communities by combating “poverty, hunger, and improving the quality of lives for families academically, socially, and economically.”

Wade did not participate in Tuesday’s pro day due to a turf toe injury, but will instead hold a separate workout at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center April 14.

He has earned $640 in donations, and is estimated to receive an additional $450 based on a 120-inch broad jump.

Donations are still available until Tuesday at Wade’s Pledge It or can be made any time directly at Warrick Dunn Charities’ website.

Sermon said their charitable donations are indicative of the character that makes up an Ohio State football player.

“Just the type of guys we have in this program, I mean, great character guys,” Sermon said. “It just speaks a lot just to know that we’re really not just focused on ourselves. We’re working, we’re focused on something that’s bigger than us and a big cause.”