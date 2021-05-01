Former Buckeyes two-time First Team All-American and captain offensive lineman Wyatt Davis was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round.

Davis, who spent the majority of his time in scarlet and gray playing right guard, will compete at the next level after earning starting time in 2019.

The 6-foot-4 guard played in all eight games last season and 35 over his career, and nearly didn’t compete after first opting out of the season before choosing to return after the Big Ten announced the reinstatement of a fall season in September 2020.

Davis played his way to the Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award, becoming the first Buckeye guard to win the award and eighth overall.

Davis helped pave the way for the Buckeyes to rush for 256.9 yards per game, eighth-most in the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2020. He was also among three Ohio State offensive linemen named First Team All-Big Ten, earning the honor for the second-straight season.

The California native is the first Ohio State offensive lineman taken in the NFL draft since 2019, and first selected in the first round since Billy Price in 2018.