University Ambassadors is hosting a mixture of in person and virtual campus tours this spring after over a year of only virtual tours.

Gigi Kerber, a fourth-year in health sciences and captain of University Ambassadors, said the tours are currently only available to admitted students. Thirty guests are allowed on campus at a time with six visitors per tour group and each admitted student is allowed to bring one guest to the tour.

“In terms of the content, everything is the exact same as what we used to cover. They are still getting the same length tour, the same information and they are still walking in the same places,” Kerber said.