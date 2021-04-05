Whether you are looking to rock out, appreciate some art or pig out at a festival, The Lantern has you covered. Here you will find a heavily researched — but still tragically incomplete — list of happenings around Columbus and online this week. Click the title of any event for more info.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES

Monday, April 5

Lapkus and Tompkins: Two April Fools 8 p.m. online ($5) Join comedians Lauren Lapkus and Paul F. Tompkins for this spring-themed two-person improv set.



Tuesday, April 6

TV Girl 7 p.m. at Ace of Cups ($15) TV Girl, an indie pop band, will be performing at Ace of Cups this week with special guest Jordana.



Wednesday, April 7

Symphony Orchestra 6:15 p.m. online (FREE) Ohio State’s Symphony Orchestra will be performing virtually under conductor Miriam Burns.



Thursday, April 8

The Big Loop 8 p.m. online (FREE) The Department of Theatre, Media and Film Arts took stories from Paul Bae’s fiction podcast “The Big Loop” and adapted them into three episodes for this radio play.



Friday, April 9

Sadie Johnson 8 p.m. at Natalie’s Grandview ($40) Blues guitarist Sadie Johnson will be taking the stage at Natalie’s Music Hall and Kitchen in Grandview. Johnson has played with artists such as Jimmy Carpenter and Blues Traveler. She will be joined by Sean Carney, a blues singer and guitarist and founder of Blues for a Cure, sponsor of this concert and a foundation that fundraises for cancer research, education and screening organizations in Ohio.

Talisha Holmes 9 p.m. online (FREE) Talisha Holmes will be performing live from The Rambling House and her performance will be streamed for free on YouTube. Holmes mixes genres ranging from soul to rock to jazz and has opened for artists such as Rick Ross and Styx.



FOOD AND DRINK

Monday, April 5

Cooking Class: The Ultimate Ratatouille 7 p.m. online (FREE) Learn how to make Ratatouille at home with the chefs from Homemade during this virtual cooking class.



Saturday, April 10

Culinary History Program: The Strangest Cooking Methods in the World 1:30 p.m. online (FREE) Culinary historian Richard Foss will take viewers on a journey through culinary innovation with stories ranging from cooking with heat from volcanoes to automobile engines.



ART AND FILM

Monday, April 5

Iteration X all day online (FREE) This virtual exhibition consists of four works that “bridge aesthetics ranging from the bright colors of VR painting program Tilt Brush, thick hot pink elastic cords and improvisation scores evolving from themes circling location, space and “the body as place,” according to the event page.



Wednesday, April 7

OUABeyond the Comics with Anthony Mackie 7 p.m. online (FREE) Anthony Mackie, known for his role as The Falcon in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and his work on “Black Mirror,” will join the Ohio Union Activities Board and Mad Royal Film Society for a Q&A to discuss his acting career.



OTHER

Monday, April 5

SocietyX: Making a Home for Houseplants 11:30 a.m. online (FREE) This webinar will teach viewers the basics of houseplant care, such as the best tools, practices, how to pick the right plant and more.



Tuesday, April 6

A Year of Asian Hate 7 p.m. online (FREE) The Asian American Federation and the Migrant Center will host this discussion on “the factors that have contributed to the surge in attacks against Asian Americans and tangible ways we can create both immediate and long-term safety for Asian community members,” according to the event page.



Wednesday, April 7

Intro to Improv 8:30 p.m. online (FREE) Joy of Improv will host this online workshop to help viewers sharpen their improvisation skills through exercises and games. The class is open to all skill levels and no prior experience is necessary.



Thursday, April 8