For the first 79 minutes of Sunday’s contest, the Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights were at a stalemate with neither team able to find the back of the net.

It wasn’t until the 80th minute that the tie was broken, as an Ohio State (7-2-3) own goal lifted Rutgers (8-2-3) past the Buckeyes and into the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Ohio State’s offense was only able to muster one second-half shot, compared to its four-shot first half. The Scarlet Knights outshot the Buckeyes 4-1 in the final 45 minutes.

Despite allowing the late own goal, senior goalkeeper Bailey Kolinski turned away all three of Rutgers’ shots on goal — including two from senior forward Amirah Ali.

Junior forward Kayla Fischer accounted for Ohio State’s lone shot on goal, which was saved by Rutgers junior goalkeeper Meagan McClelland.

The Scarlet Knights will take on the winner of Sunday’s Penn State-Indiana game in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Thursday.

The Buckeyes await to see where they land in the narrowed, 48-team NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament, which is set to kick off April 30.