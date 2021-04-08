The Buckeyes won the Big Ten regional first round against Maryland in a 4-2 victory at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium Thursday afternoon and will advance to the Quarterfinals.

The Terrapins (0-10-2) got on the board first, with senior forward Mikayla Dayes scoring in the ninth minute. It was the first goal for Maryland in six games.

Ohio State (7-1-3) tried, but couldn’t retaliate until late in the first half.

Senior defender Izzy Rodriguez took a corner kick for the Buckeyes and found junior forward Kayla Fischer, who knocked it into the net in the 41st minute. Fischer finished the day with four shots on goal.

From then on, it was smooth sailing for Ohio State.

Freshman midfielder Peyton McNamara scored twice for the Buckeyes, her final goal being assisted by fellow freshman midfielder Kine Flotre and forward Chloe Delyser. Redshirt senior Alyssa Baumbick also scored her first goal of the season.

Leading scorer for the Buckeyes sophomore forward Emma Sears notably did not see the field. She started every game for Ohio State previously and currently has six goals on the season.

The Buckeyes will take on the winner of the Rutgers-Michigan State game, which is being played Thursday at 3 p.m in Columbus. Ohio State will stay in Columbus for Sunday’s Quarterfinal matchup at a time yet to be scheduled.

Correction: The score was updated to 4-2 Thursday at 3:20 p.m.