The Buckeyes will not be traveling to Minneapolis for their three-game set against Minnesota this weekend, as it was announced Thursday that COVID-19-related issues within the Golden Gophers’ program resulted in the cancellation of the Friday-through-Sunday series.

There has been no announcement as to when the games will be made up, if at all. This is the first time this season the Buckeyes have had a series impacted by COVID-19.

Ohio State is currently seventh in the conference standings, trailing Indiana by four games for the lead. With no Big Ten Tournament, the only automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament is granted to the team with the best regular season record.

The Buckeyes return to action against Michigan State May 14-16 at Bill Davis Stadium.