Kacy King, former Florida State assistant dean of undergraduate studies and associate athletics director, will serve as the new executive director of the Student-Athlete Support Services Office at Ohio State, the university announced Thursday.

While at Florida State, King oversaw the university’s Student-Athlete Academic Services program, while also serving as the sports administrator for the swimming and diving team.

“Kacy is a strong leader who’s committed to supporting the academic success of student-athletes,” Beth Hume, vice provost for Student Academic Success, said in the release. “We’re thrilled to have her join the Office of Student Academic Success and lead the Student-Athlete Support Services Office.”

In addition to her new role with SASSO, King will also hold the senior associate athletics director position. She will start in both positions July 6.

King, a Bexley, Ohio, native, is also on the board of directors of the National Association of Academic and Student-Athlete Development Professionals — a position she’s held since 2016.

“There’s a talented team of student-athlete professionals at Ohio State, and I’m super excited to lead them,” King said in the release. “It’s a dynamic time in our field and at the institution, so what a great opportunity to come home and lead at a place you’ve loved your whole life.”