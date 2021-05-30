Three people were robbed in the off-campus area in the early hours of Sunday morning, prompting a Neighborhood Safety Notice by the Columbus Police.

Three victims, one of whom is a student at Ohio State, were in an alley near North High Street and East Maynard Avenue around 1 a.m. when they were approached by someone with a handgun who demanded and stole their property, according to the notice. The suspect left in a silver car.

Suspect details are limited, according to the notice.

Anyone with information should contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.