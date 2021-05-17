Vaccinated Ohioans are no longer required to wear masks or social distance, according to a revised health order by the Ohio Department of Health released Monday.

The Ohio Department of Health updated its guidelines in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new COVID-19 recommendations announced Thursday. Gov. Mike DeWine previously announced Wednesday all health orders will be lifted June 2, but Ohio’s new order is retroactive to 4 p.m. Friday.

The CDC considers people fully vaccinated two weeks after their final dose in the one or two shot vaccine series.

For unvaccinated people, masks will be required in indoor public locations, situations where social distancing is not possible and in public transportation settings such as buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles, according to the health order.

University President Kristina M. Johnson said in an email Thursday that students who are enrolled in courses or living in university housing at the Columbus campus this summer will need to complete weekly testing at Jesse Owens North Recreation Center.

Masks and physical distancing will still be required in K-12 schools, according to the health order.

Businesses may set their own rules about mask-wearing and physical distancing starting June 2, according to the order.