The Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State announced it will provide the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children 12-15 years old on Twitter Friday.

Vaccinations will take place at the East Hospital near downtown Columbus, according to the Tweet.

The Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization for the 12-15 age group to receive the Pfizer vaccine Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices then gave it the green light two days later.

“Having a vaccine authorized for a younger population is a critical step in continuing to lessen the immense public health burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, stated in a press release Monday.

To schedule a vaccination for a minor, parents or guardians should visit the MyChart website or call 614-688-8299 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when receiving the vaccine, according to the vaccine eligibility section of the medical center’s website. Unaccompanied minors will have to reschedule their appointments.