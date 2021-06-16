Throughout the 2020 season, Ohio State’s passing attack terrorized opposing Big Ten secondaries as the Buckeyes’ talented receiving corps played a major role in their run to their fourth-straight Big Ten title and National Championship appearance.

The Buckeyes are now tasked with keeping that momentum rolling despite the departure of quarterback Justin Fields. Although Ohio State heads into the fall with question marks at quarterback, behind the dynamic wide receiver duo of senior Chris Olave and junior Garrett Wilson alongside senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert, the Buckeyes’ passing game remains in good hands.

“Kyle (McCord) is really good. Jack (Miller III) is really good and C.J. (Stroud) is really good. I believe coach (Ryan) Day is going to make the best decision,” Olave said. “Us receivers, we try to make it easier on the quarterbacks, we try to get with them and communicate with them at all times. Whoever is the quarterback, we’re going to feel good about it.”

Ohio State is lucky to have all three returning, as Olave and Ruckert both unexpectedly passed up on NFL opportunities to return for their final season in the Scarlet and Gray.

With Olave’s return, Wilson emphasized his excitement to play with his receiving running mate again.

“I’m not going to lie, I was surprised. When you’re as good as Chris, you’d think he’d be gone,” Wilson said. “Whenever he told me, I knew we were going to be right back, hopefully, right back to where we were last year with a chance to compete for everything we want.”

Ruckert’s return places him as the most senior member of the Buckeyes’ tight end corps and into a leadership role left by Luke Farrell — now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With attention to the 2022 NFL draft, Ruckert said he’s looking to his former teammate’s consistency in the blocking game as a means to improve this season.

“Just looking at Luke, how consistent he was in the blocking game, I think that’s just something I really wanna work on,” Ruckert said. “To be that consistent, as Luke was, I wanna try to emulate that.”

In 2020, Ruckert hauled in 13 catches for 151 yards and five touchdowns while being labeled as one of the most difficult covers in the red zone.

With Ruckert serving as the headliner for the Buckeyes’ tight ends, he said he expects an increase in his opportunities in the passing game.

“It’s kind of the same stuff we’ve been doing, it’s been in before. But, I think we’re kinda focusing in a little more now and getting more opportunities,” Ruckert said. “The biggest thing going into this year is that, really just trying to give us more opportunities in the passing game because I think we’ve proven that we can produce and help this team in any way.”

Similarly to Ruckert, Olave’s return pits him as the most experienced member of “Zone Six” — one of the youngest, but most talented position groups in the Buckeyes’ offense.

As Olave ranks out as one of the top receivers in the country, he acknowledged the need to improve his route-running due to the increased attention he expects to receive this fall.

“It’s not a lot of freedom, but it’s a lot of being at a certain landmark, a certain place at a certain time,” Olave said. “Once you get used to it you kinda master the game. That’s what I’m trying to do, especially since I came back for my senior year.”

Alongside Olave is Wilson, who is making his return to the outside after spending the 2020 campaign primarily in the slot.

The duo took the Big Ten by storm last year as both landed in the top three in the conference in receiving yards. Olave hauled in 50 receptions for 729 yards and seven touchdowns, while Wilson snagged 43 catches for 723 yards and six scores.

As the duo prepares to run it back for another season, Wilson pointed to their complementary skill sets as a reason for their success.

“We both have our things that we bring to the table,” Wilson said. “We both have our gifts and things we got to work on. We just come in everyday and put our heads down and get to work.”

As the 2021 season draws near, Olave said he has one goal in mind: avenge last season’s National Championship defeat.

“I’m a competitor, so after that national championship, I had a terrible feeling in my stomach. I just didn’t want to leave college like that,” Olave said. “I felt like we had unfinished business. I believe in the quarterback play. I believe in coach Day. I believe in the program. So, I wanted to do another year to try and win a national championship.”