After winning both indoor and outdoor Big Ten and NCAA championships and setting multiple records in the 2021 season, junior thrower Adelaide Aquilla will have a chance to compete for a gold medal.

Aquilla earned a spot on Team USA Thursday with a third place finish in shot put at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

The Rocky River, Ohio, native came out strong in the opening round, where she finished fifth and earned a spot in the finals.

In the final, Aquilla jumped out to a second place start after her first throw of 18.95m/62-2 1/4m, which was the third-best throw of the evening. But, with four throws remaining, Aquilla dropped to third, where she would remain for the rest of Thursday’s event.

Aquilla joins former Buckeye runner Christina Clemons and sophomore swimmer Hunter Armstrong as Ohio State representatives on Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.