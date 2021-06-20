A woman was sexually assaulted by a suspect posing as her rideshare driver at 3 a.m. in the off-campus area Thursday.

The woman, who was not an Ohio State student, faculty or staff member, was approached by a vehicle with its hazard lights on while walking west on Chittenden Avenue toward High Street, according to a public safety notice. The male driver said he was the rideshare she had been waiting on and she entered the vehicle.

The notice states the suspect drove in the direction of her residence but stopped at West Ninth Avenue and Worthington Street before making unwanted physical advances. The woman fought off the driver, striking him multiple times before exiting the vehicle, according to the notice.

The Columbus Division of Police encourages anyone with information to contact them at 614-645-4545.