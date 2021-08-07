A male unaffiliated with Ohio State was shot near High Street and 13th Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Three Ohio State Police officers were on patrol near the Ohio Union garages when they heard gunshots across the street, according to a public safety notice. Police believe the perpetrator may be a man who fled east on 13th Avenue after an argument with the victim outside a nearby business.

While searching for the suspect, officers found one victim who had been shot, according to the safety notice. The victim was transported to the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State. No other injuries from the incident have been reported.

A crowd gathered near High Street and 13th Avenue began running in different directions after the gunshots sounded.

Suspect details are limited, according to the safety notice. Individuals with details related to this crime are encouraged to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.