The Ohio Union Activities Board Welcome Back Concert is back on the scene, with its first headliners since 2019 announced Tuesday.

Waka Flocka Flame and MAX will perform outdoors at Express Live! Sept. 9. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and artists will begin to take the stage at 7 p.m., according to a tweet from the OUAB. Free tickets will be released later this week on OUAB’s website, but students can set up their E-ticket accounts ahead of time.

Ohio State will offer shuttle buses to the downtown venue. The organization has not released any information regarding proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirements for attendance.

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is known for songs such as “No Hands” and “Hard in Da Paint,” and pop singer MAX has put out popular songs “Lights Down Low” and “Love Me Less.”