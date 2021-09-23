The Ohio Union Activities Board’s Flicks for Free is back in person this semester, offering students the opportunity to attend social events together while following COVID-19 guidelines.

By swiping their BuckIDs at the entryway, students are able to enjoy free movies and snacks, Karl Ludwig, a third-year in industrial design and director of visual and fine arts for OUAB, said. Theater seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

When planning Flicks for Free this year, members of OUAB reflected on how it was organized pre-pandemic and looked for ways to enhance the experience, Ludwig said.

“We had a lot of fun putting the schedule together, and it’s gotten a lot of positive feedback so far,” Ludwig said.

Most of the screenings will be Wednesday at 6 and 8 p.m. in Flicks for Free’s pre-COVID-19 home, the US Bank Conference Theater in the Ohio Union. OUAB’s Instagram shares updates on movie times and locations, Krystal Vielman, program coordinator for OUAB, said.

Ludwig said after holding Flicks for Free virtually last year, it was important to have the event back in person so students could have a social event to keep on their radars.

“We hear back from a lot of regular attendees that it’s something they have on their calendar and they look forward to coming every week,” Ludwig said. “It’s that nice little break in the middle of a week that they can set aside to spend with friends.”

Guests can enjoy a variety of snacks as they are watching the movie, Ludwig said. There will also be nacho nights later in the semester, to be announced on OUAB’s Instagram.

“In addition to our typical snack offerings of popcorn and beverages, we’ve added movie theater candy to that for every standard showing this semester, which we are really excited about,” Ludwig said.

Vielman said it is important to adhere to the university’s COVID-19 guidelines to make sure the moviegoing experience is as safe and fun as possible for everyone. Masks are to be worn in the theater and volunteers are taking extra safety precautions with food and entry policies, Ludwig said.

The capacity of the US Bank Conference Theater is just under 300, but Vielman said they do not usually reach capacity. Most movies have two separate showings, which will allow up to 600 students to see each film.

“Usually there are opportunities for students to spread out amongst themselves, in terms of the movies, without feeling pressure to be next to other people,” Vielman said.

The only featured movie that will not be shown in the theater this semester is “Dear Evan Hansen,” which will be shown at the Gateway Film Center Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., according to the OUAB Instagram page.

The next movie screening will be “TENET” Wednesday in the US Bank Conference Theater at 7 p.m. Students must bring their BuckIDs for entry, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.