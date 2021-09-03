In what was a back-and-forth affair in the middle stages of the game, No. 4 Ohio State emerged victorious 45-31 in its season opener against Minnesota.

Despite entering the locker room down 14-10 at halftime, the Buckeyes found their stride in the third quarter — outscoring the Gophers 21-7 in the frame. The Buckeyes held strong through the fourth quarter, securing a season-opening win in Minneapolis.

Despite a first-half interception, true freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud really found his rhythm in the second half — tossing two touchdowns in the third quarter. Stroud connected with the one-two punch of senior wideout Chris Olave and junior receiver Garrett Wilson for his third quarter scores.

Stroud finished the game 13-22 for 294 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, capped off by a 61-yard touchdown strike to Olave.

Graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett added a score in the third quarter, scooping up a junior defensive end Zach Harrison forced fumble and taking it 32 yards to the house.

The Buckeyes’ defense struggled to contain Minnesota redshirt senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim throughout Thursday’s contest.

The 2020 Big Ten Running Back of the Year lived up to the honor, rushing for 163 yards on 30 attempts while finding the end zone two times before exiting late in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.

Unlike the Gophers, Ohio State relied on a number of running backs to carry their offense, headlined by redshirt freshman Miyan Williams.

Williams opened the scoring Thursday, bouncing free for a 71-yard touchdown on the Buckeyes’ first possession. Williams rushed for 79 yards on his first two carries and continued his dominance throughout the contest — finishing with 125 yards on nine carries.

The Cincinnati native was one of four Ohio State running backs to carry the rock as the Buckeyes’ running backs combined for 188 yards.

While Williams led the Ohio State rushing attack, the duo of Olave and Wilson lifted the Buckeyes in the receiving game.

Wilson led the Buckeyes with five receptions for 80 yards alongside his third-quarter score, while Olave snagged four catches for 117 yards and two scores.

True freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson got in on the receiving action, taking a screen from Stroud 70 yards for his first-career touchdown in the fourth quarter.

On the flip side, Ohio State’s young secondary had a solid outing in the season-opener — holding Minnesota redshirt quarterback Tanner Morgan to 205 yards on 14-of-25 passing.

Morgan found the end zone once on a stellar pitch-and-catch to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Dylan Wright, who hauled in the pass over redshirt freshman safety Lejond Cavazos.

The Buckeyes return to the field for their home-opener Sept. 11 against No. 11 Oregon at noon on FOX.