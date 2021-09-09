Location: College Park, Maryland

2020 record: 2-3

Head coach: Mike Locksley

2021 record: 1-0

Record vs. OSU since 2014: 0-6

What’s happened so far in 2021

In their first and only game so far, the Terrapins opened their season with a 30-24 victory over West Virginia. The team returned all seven of their All-Big Ten honorees from the previous season, returning the most production of any team in the Big Ten. Defensively, they had three sacks and five tackles-for-loss.

Key Offensive Player

The offense’s momentum was clear after having 192 yards in the first quarter of their season opener. Senior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. kept the Mountaineers on their toes by ending the day with six catches and hitting a career-high of 133 yards. He also stood out after completing a 66-yard touchdown catch in tandem with junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

Key Defensive Player

As for junior defensive back Nick Cross, he started the year with two career milestones. Cross completed six solo tackles and one interception against West Virginia. In 2020, Cross racked up 23 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception. His efforts in the shortened season earned him an All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Weaknesses

In addition to the younger defensive line still needing to get their feet wet, the team also has to minimize mistakes. They ended the season opener with five penalties, giving the Mountaineers a free 39 penalty yards. Head coach Mike Locksley pointed to a need for his players to grow in terms of discipline as the season wears on.