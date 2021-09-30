Ohio State men’s soccer won the final game of a four-match homestand against No. 17 Bowling Green 2-1 in double overtime at the 19th-annual Connor Senn Memorial Match.

The Buckeyes (4-4-1) found themselves in a physical, defensive battle with Bowling Green (7-2-1) that couldn’t be settled in regulation. The Buckeyes were able to come back and pull out a victory in extra time off the late-game heroics of senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin and senior midfielder Xavier Green.

Early in the second half of regulation, Bowling Green’s redshirt senior defender Jacob Erlandson scored off a backward header that was assisted by freshman midfielder Alberto Anaya, putting the Falcons up 1-0.

After being down 1-0, the Buckeyes rallied around each other and staged a comeback, giving them momentum going into conference play.

Head coach Brian Maisonneuve said the win was big in terms of building momentum.

“It’s a huge win,” Maisonneuve said. “To come back the way we did, to score with three minutes left and to win in overtime, I mean, that is a huge lift.”

With two minutes left in regulation, Ohio State’s redshirt senior forward Devyn Etling scored a header to even up the score at 1-1 off of redshirt sophomore defender Owen Sullivan’s assist.

After a scoreless opening overtime period, Green committed a penalty inside the box in the 100th minute to give the Falcons a chance to win the game. McLaughlin made a diving save to give the Buckeyes life.

Green said McLaughlin’s save was huge and kept the Buckeyes in the game.

“He saved the game for us,” Green said. “Without him, we would’ve lost, so full credit to Keagan.”

Green redeemed himself after committing the foul that led to the penalty save by scoring the game-winning goal off a cross from junior forward Channing Chasten in the 105th minute.

Green said he felt relief and excitement when he scored, especially after McLaughlin saved the penalty that he gave away.

“We always talk about making that near-post run and I saw Channing run down the line, so I just knew to make that run. Luckily, he put it right on my foot,” Green said.

The entire game saw both teams play incredible defense, as defenders made plays to keep the ball out of the net.

Maisonneuve said defenders stepped up when they were needed most in addition to players who haven’t seen the field that much this season making an impact, as certain Buckeyes got opportunities to play due to injury.

“I thought they played well. Guys had to step up when you’re down three heavy-minute starters,” Maisonneuve said. “We said it all year long it’s going to be a team effort and they definitely showed it tonight.”

Ohio State held Bowling Green to just one shot in overtime as each team made 16 shots. Four Buckeyes recorded three shots as Erlandson took a game-high six shots. Etling led the team with three shots on goal.

The Buckeyes are back Sunday against Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois, at 4 p.m. The match will be streamed live on BTN+.