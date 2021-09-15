Ohio State’s Multicultural Center will host events online and in person starting Wednesday through Oct. 15 in celebration of Latino heritage.

The series of ten events will offer students a chance to learn about Latino heritage, culture, traditions and historical contributions, Indra Leyva Cook, intercultural specialist for the Student Life Multicultural Center, said. She said students who don’t identify with the Latino community are welcome to attend the events to understand culture and traditions and create allyships.

“When we talk about the Latinx community, we’re talking about a very diverse group,” Leyva Cook said. “With all heritage month celebrations, it’s in the name, we’re celebrating the heritage — we’re celebrating who we are and who we are at Ohio State.”

Student Life aims to honor historical contexts, explore culturally significant events and uplift minority communities by celebrating Latino Heritage Month, university spokesperson Dave Isaacs said in an email .

“They are excellent opportunities for students and all members of the Ohio State community to learn and engage,” Isaacs said.

According to the National Hispanic Heritage Month website, Latino Heritage Month begins Wednesday to recognize the anniversary of independence gained by Latin American countries such as El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence Thursday and Saturday.

Leyva Cook said there will be events discussing historical Latino contributions including keynote speaker Saul Flores, who will speak on his life as a Latino philanthropist and photojournalist Sept. 23.

“It’s important to celebrate Latinx roots, our contributions to the country and celebrate our traditions,” Leyva Cook said.

According to the Multicultural Center’s website, other events include the Young Alumni Speaker Series, a virtual event where young alums will discuss their careers after Ohio State and form strong networks, as well as explore career paths Sept. 22.

“If you are a part of the Latinx heritage, it’s a perfect time to create community and meet your peers that also identify the same way,” Leyva Cook said.

A full guide to the events can be found on the Multicultural Center’s website.