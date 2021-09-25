After ripping off 10-straight wins to start the season, the Ohio State women’s volleyball team faced its first setback Friday.

The No. 3 Buckeyes (10-1) lost its first match of the season in five sets against No. 7 Purdue (9-1) Friday in West Lafayette, Indiana, to start off Big Ten conference play.

The Purdue Boilermakers had the early 9-7 lead with aggressive serving to get the Buckeyes out of system. Sophomore opposite hitter Emily Londot fought back with three early kills to get the Buckeyes within three points at the media timeout, 15-12.

However, after the timeout, Purdue’s tough serving and imposing block kept the Buckeyes from getting into their offensive groove. The Boilermakers won the first set in convincing fashion, 25-17.

The second set was a game of momentum-swings from both teams. Ohio State had the momentum early with consistent first-ball contact that helped get its middles involved in the offense. Sophomore middle hitter Rylee Rader had three early kills and went on a 5-0 service run to force a Purdue timeout at 12-5.

After the timeout, Purdue’s senior setter Hayley Bush came out with tough serving of her own, getting the Boilermakers within three points, forcing a Buckeyes timeout at 14-11. The Buckeyes regained momentum after the timeout with help from Londot, who reached double-digit kills. Londot and Rader led the team in kills to finish the second set 25-19.

A back-and-forth third set had both teams swinging tough. Londot had two early kills for the Buckeyes, while super-senior outside hitter Caitlyn Newton had three kills for the Boilermakers. Purdue’s block got going early, causing a quick Buckeye timeout at 7-3.

After the timeout, the Buckeyes showed some blocking abilities of their own with two solo blocks from Londot and senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales to tie the set at 13-all. Purdue got a narrow 17-14 lead before the Buckeyes came fighting back with a dynamic kill by Rader to force a Purdue timeout, 17-16.

Back-to-back hitting errors from Purdue forced another timeout at 20-18. The Boilermakers were unable to regain the lead and the Buckeyes took the third set 25-21.

It was another battle in set four with both teams exchanging points. Freshman middle hitter Arica Davis started heating up in the middle with a kill for a 15-12 Buckeye lead heading into the media timeout.

Ohio State had two, consecutive errors out of the timeout to tie the game up at 17-all. The Buckeyes called a timeout after a poor serve receive gave Purdue a 20-18 lead. Rader got a late kill to get the Buckeyes pumped up, but it was not enough. A Purdue block sent the match to a fifth set, 25-22.

Purdue took an early 4-1 lead in set five after back-to-back points from senior opposite hitter Grace Cleveland. However, an incredible dig by junior defensive-specialist Kylie Murr got Ohio State back in the match, tied-up at 4-all.

After a call-reversal went Purdue’s way, the Boilermakers went on a 3-0 run, but Ohio State’s defense helped them tie up the match again at 7-all. Following the media timeout, Purdue went on another 3-0 run to lead 10-7, but Ohio State came back to tie the set again at 10-all.

The Boilermakers took a two-point lead, 13-11, but the Buckeyes were unable to tie the match up a fourth time. A kill by junior outside hitter Maddy Chinn won Purdue the match 15-11.

Ohio State will take on No. 20 Penn State at 4 p.m. Sunday in University Park, Pennsylvania, for a top-20 matchup.