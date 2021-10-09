More than a decade has passed since Ohio State last returned a kickoff for a touchdown, dating back to running back Jordan Hall’s 85-yard score against Michigan in 2010.

That may soon change, though.

Freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has more than impressed in No. 7 Ohio State’s kickoff return unit, posting his best performance of the season Saturday by leading the Buckeyes with 197 all-purpose yards — 166 of which on kickoff returns.

“I feel like it’s definitely coming. It’s something I’ve just got to keep going at,” Egbuka said. “But you know, amazing blocks overall from my teammates so we know we’re going to bust one open soon. Just waiting on it.”

Egbuka very nearly broke free for a kickoff return touchdown in the second quarter against Maryland. He ran to his left and hit a gap, crossing midfield with five blockers ahead of him before he was tackled out of bounds.

The Steilacoom, Washington, native revealed some of his tips and tricks when he’s lined up for a kickoff, noting trust in off-returners such as redshirt sophomore linebacker Steele Chambers and junior wide receiver Xavier Johnson is important.

“The first thing has got to be, definitely, securing the catch. Rocking into it, getting momentum with that catch,” Egbuka said. “Hitting it downhill, full speed as fast as you can, read out the blocks and really just trust in your off returners. Trying to make something happen.”

Egbuka held kickoff returns of 46, 33 and 22 yards against the Terrapins, and has glimmered in recent weeks.

He previously had a 36-yard return against Tulsa during back-to-back games of at least 53 return yards. Shining on special teams provides an opportunity for players to garner larger roles, and Egbuka has caught the attention of head coach Ryan Day.

“I got to give credit to Emeka. His approach every day has been very mature, not much like a freshman,” Day said. “Took care of the football, hit something. That really flips the field for us. Getting the ball at midfield, it’s huge.”

Not only does the freshman flash in the kicking game, but he’s shown that he’s capable of playing his listed position: wide receiver.

Egbuka played most of the second half once Ohio State pulled its first-team players, and he took advantage. The former five-star recruit snagged all three of his targets for 31 yards.

Egbuka was the top-rated wide receiver in the class of 2021, adding onto an already deep Buckeyes receiver room. Senior wideout Chris Olave, who had a 120-yard, two-touchdown performance against Maryland, said now is just the start for Ohio State.

“I feel like we’re still building with this offense,” Olave said. “We’re starting to build more chemistry, especially on game day. I feel like this offense can be scary and unstoppable. We just got to keep building and keep getting better.”

Egbuka surely is prime to continue improving as he gains more playing time, whether that’s in kick returns or the receiving game.

But, if he continues to run well and play dangerously on kickoffs, Hall’s name may soon be etched out after 11 years of no Ohio State return touchdowns.

“Our mindset is to return every kick if we can,” Egbuka said. “We’re always looking to break one open. We know we have the best kickoff return unit in the nation. We’re here to prove that.”