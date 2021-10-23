Despite multiple injuries impacting No. 5 Ohio State’s defensive line heading into the bye week, the Buckeyes are relatively unscathed up front against the Indiana Hoosiers.

Graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who rolled his ankle against Maryland, is active alongside senior defensive end Tyreke Smith — who will return to the field for the first since Ohio State’s Week 3 win over Tulsa.

On offense, the Buckeyes will be without the services of graduate running back Master Teague III and sophomore tight end Gee Scott Jr.

The full status report is below:

WR Kamryn Babb

RB Marcus Crowley

SAF Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

DB Jakailin Johnson

DB Jaylen Johnson

LB Mitchell Melton

DL Jaden McKenzie

OL Harry Miller

DL Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor

TE Gee Scott Jr.

RB Master Teague III

OL Enokk Vimahi