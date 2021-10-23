Despite multiple injuries impacting No. 5 Ohio State’s defensive line heading into the bye week, the Buckeyes are relatively unscathed up front against the Indiana Hoosiers.
Graduate defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, who rolled his ankle against Maryland, is active alongside senior defensive end Tyreke Smith — who will return to the field for the first since Ohio State’s Week 3 win over Tulsa.
On offense, the Buckeyes will be without the services of graduate running back Master Teague III and sophomore tight end Gee Scott Jr.
The full status report is below:
WR Kamryn Babb
RB Marcus Crowley
SAF Jantzen Dunn
DE Tyler Friday
DB Jakailin Johnson
DB Jaylen Johnson
LB Mitchell Melton
DL Jaden McKenzie
OL Harry Miller
DL Noah Potter
SAF Josh Proctor
TE Gee Scott Jr.
RB Master Teague III
OL Enokk Vimahi