After two weeks without their captain on the offensive line, No. 11 Ohio State will see Block “O” recipient and graduate guard Thayer Munford return to the field.

Munford isn’t the only member of the offensive line making his return. Junior center Harry Miller will be available to make his debut against Rutgers.

Redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams — who ranks second in carries and rushing yards for the Buckeyes — is inactive for the first time this season.

On the opposite end of the ball, the Buckeyes will be without the services of senior defensive end Tyreke Smith, but will get back juniors defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste and defensive tackle Taron Vincent.

The full status report is below:

Game-time decision

LB Palaie Gaoteote

Unavailable

WR Kamryn Babb

WR Julian Fleming

DE Tyler Friday

DE Mike Hall

DE Darrion Henry-Young

DB Jakalin Johnson

DB Jaylen Johnson

LB Mitchell Melton

DE Noah Potter

SAF Josh Proctor

K Jake Seibert

DE Tyreke Smith

RB Miyan Williams