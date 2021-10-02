After two weeks without their captain on the offensive line, No. 11 Ohio State will see Block “O” recipient and graduate guard Thayer Munford return to the field.
Munford isn’t the only member of the offensive line making his return. Junior center Harry Miller will be available to make his debut against Rutgers.
Redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams — who ranks second in carries and rushing yards for the Buckeyes — is inactive for the first time this season.
On the opposite end of the ball, the Buckeyes will be without the services of senior defensive end Tyreke Smith, but will get back juniors defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste and defensive tackle Taron Vincent.
The full status report is below:
Game-time decision
LB Palaie Gaoteote
Unavailable
WR Kamryn Babb
WR Julian Fleming
DE Tyler Friday
DE Mike Hall
DE Darrion Henry-Young
DB Jakalin Johnson
DB Jaylen Johnson
LB Mitchell Melton
DE Noah Potter
SAF Josh Proctor
K Jake Seibert
DE Tyreke Smith
RB Miyan Williams