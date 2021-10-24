Rainy conditions could not slow down No. 5 Ohio State’s momentum, as the Buckeyes blew out Indiana 54-7 in a primetime battle.

The Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) outclassed the Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) on both sides of the ball throughout Saturday’s contest, as Indiana had no answers for Ohio State. Head coach Ryan Day’s squad used a 30-0 advantage in the second quarter to run away from the Hoosiers.

Ohio State’s offense refused to be denied, scoring touchdowns on its first six possessions of the night. The Buckeyes churned out 334 yards in the first half, while holding the Hoosiers to just 54.

The usual suspects led the Buckeyes offense, starting with a pair of Heisman Trophy candidates.

Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson continued his hot start to the season, finding the end zone three times in the first half. Henderson finished the game with 81 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns on the ground, while hauling in one reception for 14 yards and a score through the air.

Henderson’s partner in the backfield — redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud — was dialed in from the jump. The Empire, California, native completed 16-of-21 attempts in the first half, while tossing for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Stroud finished the game 21-of-28 for 266 yards and four scores.

Senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert saw his most productive performance of the season thus far against the Hoosiers, hauling in five catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

While Ruckert showed out at tight end, senior wide receiver Chris Olave continued to make history Saturday. Olave caught his 30th-career touchdown reception in the second quarter, tying Devin Smith for second in Ohio State history.

The offense wasn’t the only unit to roll Saturday as the Buckeyes’ defense took advantage of adverse situations for the Hoosiers.

Despite taking their opening series 75 yards for a 15-play touchdown drive, the Hoosiers’ offense stalled for the rest of the game. Indiana was held to just 128 total yards, the lowest for an Ohio State opponent this season.

Indiana was forced to split snaps between three quarterbacks — redshirt junior Jack Tuttle, freshman Donaven McCulley and redshirt sophomore Grant Gremel — and Ohio State’s defensive line had a field day against them.

The Buckeyes racked up five sacks against the revolving door of quarterbacks — including four in the first half. Ohio State also forced eight tackles-for-loss in the opening half.

Ohio State continued to apply pressure in the second half, finishing the game with 14 tackles-for-loss.

Ohio State’s pressure forced Indiana’s quarterbacks to combine for a completion percentage of 47 percent and just 80 yards through the air.

Indiana’s quarterbacks weren’t the only ones impacted by the Buckeyes’ relentless defense. The Hoosiers were held to just 48 rushing yards on 37 carries — for a horrendous 1.3 yards per carry — which marked the lowest allowed by Ohio State thus far this season.

The Buckeyes added to a string of blowouts, scoring 50 or more points for the fourth-consecutive game. Ohio State has outscored opponents 231-44 over that four-game stretch.

Ohio State returns to action Oct. 30 for another primetime game against No. 7 Penn State — who is likely to fall down the rankings after a 20-18 upset loss in nine overtimes to Illinois. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions are set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.