The No. 9 Ohio State women’s volleyball team won 3-0 against the Michigan Wolverines Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for their 13th sweep of the season.

The Wolverines (12-7) entered the match with a 5-5 record in the Big Ten conference, which put them in ninth place in the standings. However, Michigan has received national attention as it received votes in the latest AVCA national ranking poll.

It was a tight first set with both teams staying within two points of each other until a 5-1 run by Michigan put the Wolverines up 14-11. However, Ohio State tied the match up at 14-all after a kill by sophomore middle hitter Rylee Rader. The teams remained within a point of one another until three-straight Buckeye points gave Ohio State the 20-18 lead and forced Michigan to take a timeout.

Following the break, Ohio State led 23-20 until Michigan scored three in a row with two kills by senior outside hitter Paige Jones to tie the set at 23-all. It was point-for-point until the Buckeyes closed out the marathon first set, 33-31, from back-to-back kills by sophomore opposite hitter Emily Londot and senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales.

The Wolverines were the first team to take a lead in the second set from a service ace by sophomore defensive specialist Hannah Grant, 5-3. It was back-and-forth scoring with neither team scoring more than two-consecutive points until Ohio State scored seven-straight points from multiple Michigan attack errors to lead, 22-16.

Michigan stopped the Buckeyes’ run with a kill by sophomore outside hitter Jess Mruzik, but the Wolverines were not able to make a run. Ohio State won the second set with two back-to-back kills from Rader, 25-18.

The Wolverines had a quick 8-5 lead in the third set with four-straight points from a service run by sophomore defensive specialist Brooke Humphrey. Michigan remained in the lead until the Buckeyes went on a four-point run of their own to lead 17-14 and force Michigan to take a timeout.

A block by junior setter Mac Podraza and Rader continued the Buckeyes’ run, 20-15, and forced another Michigan timeout. Following the break, the Buckeyes took five of the final seven points to win 25-17 from a kill by junior outside hitter Jenaisya Moore.

Ohio State will return home Sunday to take on Michigan State at 1 p.m. in the Covelli Center.