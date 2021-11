The Ohio State vs Michigan Blood Battle 2021, a month-long competition, was hosted by Versiti Blood Centers from Oct. 27 to Thursday. This longstanding tradition tests to see which university will be able to collect the most blood donations.

Ohio State has lost nine out of the last 12 battles. Heather Sever, area vice president of Ohio’s Versiti Blood Centers, said despite the loss, the donations made by those in the Buckeye community have saved many lives.